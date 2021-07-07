Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) on Wednesday unveiled its new logo showcasing the value addition it brings to students, leveraging Byju's' tech prowess. Featuring the two brand names, and a plus symbol, the logo also symbolises the synergy of their collaboration, a statement said.

In April, Byju's had acquired test-prep leader AESL for nearly USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore).

Commenting on the new logo, AESL Managing Director Aakash Chaudhry said the seamless merger of Aakash with Byju's could not have come at a better time for the education sector as the hybrid model of learning has become the need of the hour both for the quality and the continuity of education. **** Vayana Network appoints Aneish Kumar as Senior Business Advisor *Vayana Network, a supply chain finance platform, on Wednesday said it has roped in Aneish Kumar as Senior Business Advisor and member of its FI Advisory Board. Kumar has more than 38 years of commercial and international banking experience. Before joining Vayana Network, he was the Managing Director and Country Executive of BNY Mellon in India.

He will play a vital role in strengthening Vayana Network's global financing network and partnerships, a statement said.

''Having spent the majority of my career in the BFSI sector, the learnings and experiences have been immense. I strongly believe that Vayana's platform is a winning solution for those banks and companies looking for a unique way to build and promote their Trade finance and supply chain financing needs,'' Kumar said.

**** Cashfree appoints Arun Tikoo as SVP of Business, Strategy *Digital payments and banking technology company Cashfree on Wednesday said it has appointed Arun Tikoo as the Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy to fuel the next phase of its growth. Tikoo will drive strategic expansion across products, merchants, partnerships, and alliances, a statement said.

He will be responsible for strengthening the existing distribution network across industries and will oversee compliance, pricing, and operational setups of the new product launches, it added.

Tikoo will also develop and lead the execution of strategic plans to grow Cashfree's footprint in international markets and partnerships with banks, the statement said.

**** Neel Pandya joins Pyxis One as APAC CEO *Pyxis One, a start-up providing AI infrastructure for marketing, on Wednesday said it has appointed Neel Pandya as the chief executive officer of its Asia Pacific business. Shubham Mishra, who helmed Pyxis One as CEO since its inception in 2018, will take on the role of global CEO, a statement said.

Pandya joins Pyxis One from Loreal.

In his new role, Pandya will take over the APAC business to strategise and expand operations to manage and navigate Pyxis in APAC. His expertise will help Pyxis enhance current processes and protocols to build the future roadmap for the APAC region. He will also play a pivotal role in ramping up hiring for Pyxis One across departments which include marketing, sales, and operations, and will also be spearheading an initiative to build a community of AI experts within Pyxis, the statement said.

****** Rhiti Group, Kanodia Group launch Deep Pockets Capital Venture LLP *Rhiti Group and Kanodia Group on Wednesday announced the launch of Deep Pockets Capital Venture LLP in India that will fund startups in areas like sports-tech, fintech, health-tech, and media among others.

Rhiti Group has interests in sports, health, and fitness, branded retailing, and film production, while Kanodia Group operates in the cement industry.

''...it is essential to support and nurture India's technology start-up ecosystem, we are happy to announce our new venture capital initiative 'Deep Pockets'. We aim to help entrepreneurs thrive by giving them the capital and resources they need and are looking at funding businesses from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore,'' Arun Pandey, Chairman and Managing Director of Rhiti Group and co-founder of Deep Pockets, said.

Deep Pockets is evaluating the projects and will shortly raise funds. Details around the number of startups that are expected to be funded were also not disclosed.

******** ITC launches CARE Basket in partnership with Akshay Patra *Multiconglomerate ITC Ltd in a partnership with Akshay Patra on Wednesday announced to set up ITC CARE Basket, to support the distressed communities with relief provisions and essentials.

ITC CARE Basket consists of an assortment of ITC's range of FMCG products, delivering essential micronutrients, fiber-rich products, sanitisers, and masks. This can support the monthly requirements of a family, a statement said.

ITC and Akshay Patra have appealed to the conscious citizens, to come forward and extend support to those who have been impacted during this long pandemic The team has further started its journey to reach out to more than 10 million digitally connected citizens who are looking for an avenue to contribute to society.

