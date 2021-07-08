Left Menu

Zomato fixes price band of Rs 72-76 for IPO opening on July 14

Food delivery platform Zomato said on Thursday it will price its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 72 to 76 per share with the IPO set to open for subscription from July 14 to 16.

The Indian food delivery market is estimated at Rs 31,390 crore. Image Credit: ANI
Food delivery platform Zomato said on Thursday it will price its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 72 to 76 per share with the IPO set to open for subscription from July 14 to 16. The IPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale by Info Edge India Ltd aggregating up to Rs 375 crore.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter, the company said in a statement. The offer includes a reservation of up to 65 lakh equity shares for purchase by eligible employees.

Besides, not more than 15 per cent of the offer will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to non-institutional bidders and not more than 10 per cent of the offer will be available for allocation to retail individuals. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India and Credit Suisse Securities India are global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers to the offer. (ANI)

