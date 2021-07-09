Left Menu

Airplane carrying nine people crashes in Sweden - TT news agency

An airplane carrying nine people has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, TT News agency said, citing authorities. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said. The plane has crashed close to Orebro airport.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An airplane carrying nine people has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, TT News agency said, citing authorities. "It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said.

The plane has crashed close to Orebro airport.

