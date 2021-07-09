Airplane carrying nine people crashes in Sweden - TT news agency
Updated: 09-07-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:11 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
An airplane carrying nine people has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, TT News agency said, citing authorities. "It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said.
The plane has crashed close to Orebro airport.
