Left Menu

Malaysia finance ministry confirms lawsuit filed against KPMG partners over 1MDB

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:11 IST
Malaysia finance ministry confirms lawsuit filed against KPMG partners over 1MDB
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's finance ministry on Friday confirmed that a lawsuit had been filed by the government, state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and its subsidiaries against 44 partners of audit firm KPMG on July 6.

"The claim is related to the 1MDB audit works performed by KPMG for the years 2010 to 2012," a finance ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Audit firm KPMG on Friday said there had been no wrongdoing and pledged to "vigorously" contest the suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021