Left Menu

MP: 15 wagons of goods train derail in Anuppur district

PTI | Anuppur | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:04 IST
MP: 15 wagons of goods train derail in Anuppur district
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen wagons of a goods train carrying coal derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Friday afternoon, a railway official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place between Venkatnagar and Nigora stations around 3 pm but the train traffic on one line was affected, he said.

The train was on its way to Jabalpur from Bilaspur when it derailed near a bridge over the Ailan river, said Ramji Lall Meena, PRO of the South-East Central Railway.

Senior railway officials rushed to the spot, he said.

The traffic on one of the three lines on the route has been stopped while trains are passing on the other two lines, Meena said, adding that a probe is being conducted into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021