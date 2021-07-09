MP: 15 wagons of goods train derail in Anuppur district

Fifteen wagons of a goods train carrying coal derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Friday afternoon, a railway official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place between Venkatnagar and Nigora stations around 3 pm but the train traffic on one line was affected, he said.

The train was on its way to Jabalpur from Bilaspur when it derailed near a bridge over the Ailan river, said Ramji Lall Meena, PRO of the South-East Central Railway.

Senior railway officials rushed to the spot, he said.

The traffic on one of the three lines on the route has been stopped while trains are passing on the other two lines, Meena said, adding that a probe is being conducted into the incident.

