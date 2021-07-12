Left Menu

Hatsun Agro Product commences commercial production of milk at Uthiyur plant, in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dairy player Hatsun Agro Product on Monday announced the commencement of commercial production at its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu with a milk handling capacity of 3.5 LLPD (lakh litres per day).

''Our newly commissioned milk manufacturing plant at Uthiyur Village, Kangeyam Taluk, Tirupur District, Tamil Nadu with a milk handling capacity of 3.5 LLPD, the commercial production of milk is slated for today i.e., on Monday, the July 12, 2021,'' Hatsun Agro Product said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it recently received consent orders dated July 9, 2021 issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to operate the company's plant in Tirupur District.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 966, up 2.96 per cent on BSE.

