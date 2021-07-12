Left Menu

Logistics firm Shiprocket launches fulfillment centres

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:51 IST
Logistics firm Shiprocket launches fulfillment centres
  • India

Tech-driven logistics platform Shiprocket on Monday announced the launch of new fulfillment centres across major hubs to expand one- and two-day delivery capabilities.

The company also said it is looking to add five more similar facilities in the existing network by the end of this year.

The setting up of the new warehouse hubs at Jaipur, Surat and Guwahati will boost the storage capacity to 35,000 orders per day with a storage capacity of 1.5 million units, the company said.

Shiprocket already has fulfillment centres in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Gurgaon.

The demand for 1-day and 2-day deliveries is on the rise amid the increasing trend of online shopping and doorstep deliveries in the post-pandemic world.

At present, as any many as 20 per cent of the orders have been delivered within a day and 45 per cent of them have been delivered within two days, as per the company. Accordingly, Shiprocket has adapted to the changing trends in customer expectations and has gradually become tech-enabled logistics management and fulfillment platform for D2C e-commerce brands that sell on independent websites and marketplaces alike, the company said. With the launch of three new warehouse hubs across major cities including Surat, Jaipur, Shiprocket has become the first platform in the D2C enablement sector to do so, it said. ''We announce the launch of three new warehouse hubs to enable 1-day, 2-day deliveries and now we have a robust network of eight active warehouse hubs across the country in major locations, thereby becoming the first-of-its-kind platform to do so,'' said Saahil Goel. Founder-CEO, Shiprocket. These fulfillment centres are easily accessible to small and medium businesses who want to enhance the efficiency of their fulfillment operations.

Besides, these centres can also scale up orders to 90,000 per day with a storage capacity of 2.5 million units and provide error-free order processing with up to 99.99 per cent accuracy, he added. ''We are planning to launch additional five warehouse hubs by the end of this year to increase the order processing capacity and further reduce this delivery time,'' Goel stated. The new fulfillment centres will prove beneficial for businesses especially amidst the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns at they would be able to store inventory in proximity to buyers in thoroughly equipped facilities and fulfill orders efficiently, Shiprocket said.

