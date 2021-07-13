Tanla Platforms Limited to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on July 22, 2021

HYDERABAD, India, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced that it will release unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference call details: The conference call will begin at 5.30 PM IST on July 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042, or if outside India, by dialing toll free number UK 08081011573, USA 18667462133, Hong Kong 800964448, and Singapore 8001012045. The live audio webcast link would be available on Tanla website.

In order to express login, pre-registration link is as below: https:ervices.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7080494&linkSecurityString=196dd15dae An audio replay of the conference call will be upload on Tanla website by 9.00 AM on July 23, 2021, and the transcript will be uploaded subsequently. To hear replay, the interested parties may go to the investors section of Tanla website.

About Tanla: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 62% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform-Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Tanla touches over a billion lives carrying mission critical messages, meeting the needs of the world's largest customers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and is expanding its presence globally.

