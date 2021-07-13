Pay tax promptly and punctually, don't remain mere reel heroes: HC on film stars

The Madras High Court has come down hard on top star Vijay for challenging the levy of Entry Tax on his imported luxury car, Rolls Royce Ghost, saying such a reputed actor is ''expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually,'' and should not remain a mere reel-life hero.

Dismissing the petition related to the import of the car from England in 2012, Justice SM Subramaniam also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the star, directing him to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks.

The judge pointed out that the petitioner, C Joseph Vijay, ''has not even started his profession or occupation in his affidavit. The affidavit is blank in respect of these particulars,'' and pointed out that the fact that he was an actor came to light only after Vijay's counsel made a mention.

Rolls Royce Ghost, a luxury brand, is said to cost a few crores, with available information indicating its current market price could be in the range of around Rs 5 crore and go upwards.

''The petitioner has imported a prestigious costly car from England. But, unfortunately not paid the Entry tax as per the statutes. He filed a writ petition to avoid payment of Entry tax for the car imported from England.'' ''The petitioner, who is a reputed cine actor, is expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually,'' the judge said in his recent order.

The court further said the actor has large scale fan groups and they see them as ''real heroes.'' ''In the state of Tamil Nadu, cine heroes rose as rulers of the state, and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes.'' ''Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional,'' the judge noted.

''These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice....their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which does not align with the provisions of the Statutes,'' the court noted.

In his petition, Vijay prayed for a writ of Mandamus to the respondents--Home Department (Transport), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Assessment Circle, Chennai, the Regional Transport Officer, Chennai South, and the Motor Vehicle Inspector, Chennai South forbearing them and their subordinates from demanding or collecting entry tax.

He submitted he had paid the import duty to the Customs Department.

Dismissing the petition, the court directed Vijay to ''pay the Entry tax as demanded by the respondents within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, by adjusting 20 percent of Entry tax as ordered by this Court in the interim order dated 17.07.2012, if already paid.'' In the absence of payment of Entry tax by the petitioner within the stipulated period, the respondents were directed to initiate all further actions by following the procedures.

