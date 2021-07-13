Left Menu

MP: Tea-sipping monkey attracts people's attention, smiles in Indore zoo

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:46 IST
MP: Tea-sipping monkey attracts people's attention, smiles in Indore zoo
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A monkey that has taken to sipping ginger tea in the food zone of the Kamala Nehru Zoo in Indore in Madhya Pradesh is attracting the attention of visitors, leaving children bemused, an official said on Tuesday.

Tia, a female langur, lost its mother a couple of days after being born as the latter was electrocuted in Depalpur area, and has been housed in the zoo here since then, in charge Dr Uttam Yadav told PTI.

''Tia is not kept in any enclosure and roams around freely. People, especially children, love seeing Tia,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021