IT dept detects Rs 880-cr hidden income after survey of Bengaluru company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:47 IST
The Income Tax Department has detected ''concealment'' of Rs 880 crore income after it surveyed the Bengaluru premises of a leading manpower service providing company, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The identity of the company was not available immediately.

The survey was carried out on July 8 at two premises of the company.

''The assessee has been claiming huge deduction under section 80JJAA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 which incentivises new employment generation, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions such as emoluments paid to the employee which should be less than Rs 25,000 per month and number of days of employment etc.'' ''Overall, the survey has resulted in detection of concealment of income to the tune of Rs 880 crore spread over various assessment years,'' the CBDT said in a statement issued here.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

It said the survey operation, a surprise action where the taxman visits only the business premises of an assessee, found that ''even though the emoluments of new employees added were more than Rs 25,000 per month, the assessee has been wrongfully claiming deduction under section 80JJAA by excluding certain components of emoluments of such employees to fit into the eligible emoluments limit''.

The CBDT claimed it was found that ''deduction under section 80JJAA has been claimed in subsequent years, even though certain eligible employees were no longer on the payroll of the assessee.'' PTI NES ZMN

