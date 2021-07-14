Union Home Minister and Governor of Gujarat Appreciate Yuva Unstoppable CSR Partners for Their Contribution to COVID Relief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins Hon. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Hon. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani to appreciate Yuva Unstoppable CSR partners for their contribution towards COVID relief. Yuva Unstoppable, a recognized non-profit organization founded by Amitabh Shah works with 100 plus corporate partners to empower children and youth in need. Corporates and organizations like HDFC Bank, Paytm, Amul, Finolex, EY, SGS India, VIP Industries, Lenovo, Vedanta, Borosil Renewables, Bosch Rexroth (India), HT Parekh Foundation, The Laduma Dhamecha Charitable Trust, Deep Industries, KHS Machinery, Torrent Power, Zerodha, Rajhans Infracon, PSP Projects, Gopin Foundation, Surya Group, Shree Ramkrishna Exports, Tipsons, JITO, to name a few stepped up immediately after the outbreak of COVID-19 second wave. With their support, 1,00,000 nutrition and immunity booster kits have been distributed to thank and empower Gujarat's frontline warriors for their relentless commitment and work during the pandemic. Particularly, the Class-IV healthcare workers like nurses, ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, ward boys, peons, lab technicians, other para-medical staff, etc. who have been overstretched. As a part of the COVID relief initiative - 'Corona Seva Yagna' - launched under the mentorship and guidance of the Hon. Governor of Gujarat, 150 oxygen concentrators were also given to hospitals along with an oxygen generation plant. Well-known cricketers like Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel have also supported the initiative.

COVID relief efforts of Yuva Unstoppable CSR partners Under the COVID relief efforts inspired by Hon. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, 200 trucks with ration kits consisting of essential food supplies such as pulses, cooking oil, food grains, spices, snacks, toiletries, and detergents, among others were sent statewide. The kits were sourced in collaboration with Amul to support the country's less privileged farmers. At the felicitation ceremony organized to mark the successful execution of the Corona Seva Yagna, YuvaUnstoppable's corporate partners were recognized and felicitated with letters of appreciation for their timely support and aid in the country's fight against the pandemic. Hon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude for the tireless service of the Frontlines Warriors. He appreciated the efforts of Hon. Governor of Gujarat and Amitabh Shah led Yuva Unstoppable, urging them to work together to further strengthen the country's response to the pandemic. He added that the battle against COVID-19 will only be fully won when everyone is aware of the benefits of vaccination and is vaccinated. The corporates and community organizations could come together to drive this.

Speaking of the occasion, Hon. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat said: "We are grateful to Hon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Hon. CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani for joining us to thank the corporate partners at the Corona Seva Yagna 'DhanyavadSamaroh' (Thanksgiving Ceremony). We also thank Amitabh Shah, his wife Rashmi Amitabh Shah, and the entire Team Yuva Unstoppable for their unwavering support in making this initiative a huge success." Saluting the work of Frontline Warriors and the contribution of its CSR partners, Amitabh Shah said: "We are extremely honored to be supporting Corona Seva Yagna under the auspices of Hon. Governor of Gujarat. Our deepest gratitude to Hon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognizing and felicitating our corporate partners for their contribution towards COVID relief. We thank all the Frontline Warriors for their indomitable spirit and inspiring work. To alleviate the sufferings of our True Heroes and enable them to serve stress-free is our motto. We will continue to stand with the country and each other in these tough times." Prithivirajbhai Vaghela, an ambulance driver from a Primary Healthcare Centre in Ahmedabad couldn't have been more grateful for the ration kit provided under Corona Seva Yagna. "I have been working as an ambulance driver for the last 15 years. The past few months have been really difficult and taken a toll on us. We did multiple trips, within and outstation, to save the lives of COVID patients. Not only was it emotionally overwhelming but also physically exhausting. Still, I put my duty before my family. My mother was diagnosed as COVID positive back in our hometown while I was on duty. I couldn't go tend to her. It is so heart-warming to see that Hon. Governor, Yuva Unstoppable and so many donors are thinking about us and our family." About Yuva Unstoppable Yuva Unstoppable is a reputed non-profit organization based out of India. It empowers various disadvantaged sections of the society in India. The interventions include better sanitation and hygiene facilities, improved drinking water facilities, scholarships, digital classrooms, and behavior-change training). We have impacted over 1,000,000 less privileged children and transformed over 2000 schools since 2005 in partnership with 100 plus top corporates.

To know more about the work they do and to partner with Yuva Unstoppable, you may write to rashi@yuvaunstoppable.org To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Felicitating Rashmi Amitabh Shah

