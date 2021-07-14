NeoBiz Launches Their Free Sales Management App for SMBs

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The need to digitize the business workflow has seen a steep increase since the onset of the pandemic. 42% of small businesses state that keeping up with customer demands is a top priority to invest in a new digital solution, according to a recent SMB Group study. Now, sales management is done remotely, and with the right digital solutions, it’s easier to adapt to these changes quickly. As a solution to this, in the beginning of July, NeoDove launched its new product NeoBiz, a sales management app specifically for the 60+ million SMBs of Bharat, that are present across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India.

NeoDove was founded by Arpit Khandelwal (ex-Ola and IIT Bombay alumnus) and Ankit Kumar Agrawal (ex-CarDekho and ex-Cvent) in January 2020. The startup has raised $1.5 mn in seed funding led by India Quotient. NeoDove's sales engagement and tele-reach platform has helped hundreds of sales representatives to optimize their productivity and performance. However, with NeoBiz, the aim is to cater to the growing needs of micro, small and medium businesses.

Advertisement

Users can store and access all their customer information in one place and enhance customer engagement by communicating with them on multiple channels like WhatsApp, SMS, phone, and in-app messaging. This includes the team management feature that allows users to add team members, assign tasks and keep track of conversations which increases productivity and keeps everything in sync.

Apart from storing and managing customer data on a single platform, users can segregate customers under customized tags, set reminders, and schedule messages beforehand, send important updates, offers, and reminders to customers via multiple communication channels and get accurate insights on the business’ progress. All of this without even opening a laptop.

Arpit says, “NeoDove has been solving sales problems for medium to large companies for a long time. With NeoBiz, we wanted to cater to small business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers as well.” By making this sales management app simple and including in it the essentials for the day-to-day sales process, the aim is to help businesses improve their sales outcomes effortlessly by using the right tool.

In fact, in the months of May and June when NeoBiz was open for early access, the team saw a significant number of users interested in the app. Many small businesses could relate to the problem and immediately showed interest in adopting the app in their day-to-day sales management process.

The app is now live on Play Store, and since its launch, the team has received a great response from the users. Within just a few days, it has seen a steep rise in the number of downloads which continues to grow with a steady increase in users by 200% each day! “We don’t want our customers to struggle with complicated user experience. We have kept our UI simple and effective, keeping in mind the requirements of small and medium businesses. You don’t even require a demo to start using NeoBiz.” Ankit said.

With that said, NeoBiz also plans to add more features in the future such as enabling integration with platforms like Facebook and Google Ads, multilingual interface, integrations with telephony services and creating message templates.

Last year has been especially tough for the SMBs of India, leaving them with no choice but to adapt to digital solutions to keep their business alive.

With all this hustle, NeoBiz aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises thrive in this new working environment by strengthening their sales process.

NeoBiz is free to use and can be downloaded from the Play Store to streamline your sales management process.

Download NeoBiz https://neobiz.app PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)