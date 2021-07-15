Quarantine Free Travel from Victoria to New Zealand to be paused

Quarantine Free Travel from Victoria to New Zealand will be paused from 1.59 am (NZT) Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

The decision follows updated public health advice from New Zealand officials and a growing number of cases and locations of interest.

Advertisement

The pause will run for at least four days from 1.59 am (NZT) Friday 16 July and be subject to further review on Monday.

"As with previous pauses, we acknowledge the frustration and inconvenience that comes with any interruption to Trans Tasman travel, but given the ongoing level of uncertainty around transmission in Melbourne, this is the right action to take.

"It is also in keeping with our consistently cautious approach to prevent COVID-19 entering the New Zealand community."

The pause means anyone who has been in the state of Victoria after 1.59 am (NZT) on 16 July cannot travel to New Zealand from any state in Australia until further notice.

Travellers currently in Victoria should follow the instructions of Victorian authorities. Anyone who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne cannot travel to New Zealand. Those who are travelling tonight must have had a negative pre-departure test.

Anyone who has been in Melbourne in the last week and has since returned to New Zealand should monitor their health, and be aware that the number of locations of interest is increasing. They should be checking these regularly via the Victorian public health website. https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

QFT from New South Wales remains paused and managed return flights are still in place meaning travellers will have to go into managed isolation for 14 days after arriving in New Zealand.

QFT from all other Australian states remains open, subject to evidence of a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure, to complete a health declaration confirming you have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration.

It is also important that people in New Zealand contact Healthline should they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)