Left Menu

CCI receives notice on acquisition of equity stake in JSW Cement by Synergy Metals Investments

The Acquirer is the investment fund of its ultimate controlling entity, Synergy Metals and Mining Fund I LP (“Synergy Fund”).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:57 IST
CCI receives notice on acquisition of equity stake in JSW Cement by Synergy Metals Investments
The Acquirer is the investment fund of its ultimate controlling entity, Synergy Metals and Mining Fund I LP (“Synergy Fund”). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") received a notice relating to the acquisition of equity stake in JSW Cement ("Target") by Synergy Metals Investments Holding Limited ("Acquirer"), under Green Channel and is deemed approved.

The Acquirer is the investment fund of its ultimate controlling entity, Synergy Metals and Mining Fund I LP ("Synergy Fund"). Synergy Fund invests in the industrials, metals and power sectors globally.

Target is an unlisted public company based in India and belongs to the JSW Group of companies. Its business activities include (a) production, manufacturing and trading of cement, clinker, ground granulated blast-furnace slag, slag sand and related products; (b) mining, crushing and grinding of raw materials and all other processes to finally produce and manufacture cement; (c) road transportation services; and (d) purchase of land/immovable properties to erect houses/building, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021