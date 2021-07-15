Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL66 BIZ-TRADE Exports up 48.34 pc to USD 32.5 bn; trade deficit at USD 9.37 bn in June New Delhi: The country's exports rose by 48.34 per cent to USD 32.5 billion on account of healthy growth in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, leather and marine goods, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

DEL50 BIZ-FIN INCLUSION-DAS Financial inclusion will continue to be a policy priority after pandemic: Das Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said financial inclusion will continue to be a “policy priority” for the central bank to make the post-pandemic recovery more equitable and sustainable. DEL68 BIZ-GST-COMPENSATION Centre releases Rs 75,000 crore to states as GST compensation New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has released Rs 75,000 crore to the states and Union Territories to compensate them for the shortfall in GST revenue. DEL46 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty soar to life-time highs on rally in IT, financials stocks Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Thursday raced to close at life-time high levels on the back of gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and HCL Tech amid signs of recovery in earnings.

DEL51 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises by 5 paise to 74.54 amid stocks rally Mumbai: The rupee pared some of its initial gains to settle 5 paise higher at 74.54 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in domestic equities.

DEL22 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked again New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise, pushing rates to a new high across the country.

DCM60 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.22 lakh cr in three days of market rally New Delhi: Investors' wealth rose by Rs 2,22,763.25 crore in three days of market rally, with the benchmark Sensex closing at an all-time high on Thursday.

DCM55 BIZ-LIC-IPO Govt invites bids from merchant bankers, legal advisors for LIC IPO New Delhi: Kickstarting the process for LIC disinvestment, the government has invited bids from merchant bankers and legal advisors for advising it on the proposed mega initial public offer.

DCM54 BIZ-LD ZOMATO-IPO Zomato IPO oversubscribed 4.8 times New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato's Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering was oversubscribed 4.8 times on the second day on Thursday as retail investors continued to pour in bids.

DCM53 BIZ-RBI-ECONOMY Tapering 2nd wave brightens eco prospects but demand may take time to return: RBI Mumbai: The tapering of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with aggressive vaccination has brightened the near-term prospects of the Indian economy, though a solid increase in aggregate demand may take some time, said the Reserve Bank of India on the state of economy.

DCM36 BIZ-RESULTS-WIPRO Wipro Q1 net profit up 35.6% at Rs 3,242.6 cr, expects 5-7% sequential growth in Sep qtr New Delhi: IT major Wipro on Thursday reported a 35.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,242.6 crore for the June 2021 quarter. DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 177; silver gains Rs 83 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 177 to Rs 47,443 per 10 gram in tandem with gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

