Left Menu

Bank credit grows by 6.08%; deposits by 9.76%

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:25 IST
Bank credit grows by 6.08%; deposits by 9.76%
  • Country:
  • India

Bank credit grew by 6 per cent to Rs 109.31 lakh crore and deposits increased by 9.76 per cent to Rs 154.51 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 2, 2021, RBI data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 103.04 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 140.77 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 3, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of July 2, 2021, released on Thursday.

In the previous fortnight ended June 18, 2021, bank credit had grown by 5.82 per cent and deposits by 10.32 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021