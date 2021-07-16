Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says it's uncertain if Amazon to be subject to global tax deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 02:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that it was not certain that Amazon.com will reach the profitability threshold for a new global tax deal that would allow more countries to tax large multinational firms.

"It depends on whether or not they reach the threshold of profitability and I'm not certain of that," Yellen told CNBC in an interview when asked whether the 132-country agreement would reallocate taxing rights for Amazon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

