U.S. Treasury's Yellen says it's uncertain if Amazon to be subject to global tax deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 02:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that it was not certain that Amazon.com will reach the profitability threshold for a new global tax deal that would allow more countries to tax large multinational firms.
"It depends on whether or not they reach the threshold of profitability and I'm not certain of that," Yellen told CNBC in an interview when asked whether the 132-country agreement would reallocate taxing rights for Amazon.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yellen
- Amazon
- Treasury
- Janet Yellen
- Amazon.com
- U.S.
- CNBC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'The Wheel of Time' set to release on Amazon Prime Video this year
Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Malik' to release on Amazon Prime Video in July
Amazon says its carbon footprint grew 19% last year
Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' to hit Amazon Prime Video in September
Annie Murphy-starrer 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August