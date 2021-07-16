European shares rise as travel stocks rebound
Sweden's Ericsson slid 9.4% after it reported second-quarter core earnings below market estimates, hit by a decline in sales in mainland China. UK's FTSE 100 and midcap stocks gained 0.5% each after a sharp losses earlier this week, with more pandemic restrictions set to be lifted on Monday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European stocks rose on Friday after travel stocks rebounded from sharp losses posted earlier this week, while a batch of upbeat earnings reports overshadowed concerns about rising cases of Delta variant in the continent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0722 GMT, putting it on course end the week flat to slightly lower. Travel and retail were the top gainers among sectors. Among earnings, Swedbank rose 3.4% after it reported a better-than-expected profit amid a booming mortgage market and record levels of commission income.
Cartier maker Richemont was up 1% as quarterly constant-currency sales more than doubled, lifted by a strong performance in the Americas from its jewelry brands. Sweden's Ericsson slid 9.4% after it reported second-quarter core earnings below market estimates, hit by a decline in sales in mainland China.
UK's FTSE 100 and midcap stocks gained 0.5% each after sharp losses earlier this week, with more pandemic restrictions set to be lifted on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sydney Delta outbreak grows, cases in community stoke worries
Australia's NSW state says Delta outbreak grows despite lockdown
Science News Roundup: 'Extreme' white dwarf sets cosmic records for small size, huge mass; Delta variant gains ground in the U.S., men do worse with COVID-19 and more
Delta variant to become dominant strain of COVID-19 in coming months: WHO
COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 96 countries, says WHO