Left Menu

European shares rise as travel stocks rebound

Sweden's Ericsson slid 9.4% after it reported second-quarter core earnings below market estimates, hit by a decline in sales in mainland China. UK's FTSE 100 and midcap stocks gained 0.5% each after a sharp losses earlier this week, with more pandemic restrictions set to be lifted on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:00 IST
European shares rise as travel stocks rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks rose on Friday after travel stocks rebounded from sharp losses posted earlier this week, while a batch of upbeat earnings reports overshadowed concerns about rising cases of Delta variant in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0722 GMT, putting it on course end the week flat to slightly lower. Travel and retail were the top gainers among sectors. Among earnings, Swedbank rose 3.4% after it reported a better-than-expected profit amid a booming mortgage market and record levels of commission income.

Cartier maker Richemont was up 1% as quarterly constant-currency sales more than doubled, lifted by a strong performance in the Americas from its jewelry brands. Sweden's Ericsson slid 9.4% after it reported second-quarter core earnings below market estimates, hit by a decline in sales in mainland China.

UK's FTSE 100 and midcap stocks gained 0.5% each after sharp losses earlier this week, with more pandemic restrictions set to be lifted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021