S.Africa's Massmart says 41 stores looted, four sites set ablaze

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:22 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Massmart said on Friday protesters had looted 41 of its stores and two of its distribution centers, with four sites suffering significant damage from arson, in some of the country's worst unrest in years.

"The full extent of the damage is still being assessed," Massmart said in a statement, adding stores in vulnerable areas had been temporarily closed and it had insurance cover in place to minimize losses.

