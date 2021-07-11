Left Menu

Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing

A senior police official in Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg is located, told public broadcaster SABC: "What is happening in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a link in a way with Gauteng," Major General Tommy Mthombeni said. Zuma was given the jail term for defying an order from the constitutional court to give evidence at an inquiry that is investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power until 2018.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-07-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 14:36 IST
Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Shops were looted overnight and a section of the M2 highway was closed in Johannesburg on Sunday, as sporadic acts of violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub. Violence had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.

Police said criminals were taking advantage of the anger some feel over Zuma's imprisonment to steal and cause damage. The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said there had been looting in the Alexandra township and Jeppestown suburb. The M2 was closed off after there were reports of shots being fired at passing vehicles.

Protests were ongoing in the Hillbrow neighborhood on Sunday morning, JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar said. KZN police spokesman Jay Naicker said there had also been looting in eThekwini, the municipality that includes Durban, and that nine people had been arrested, taking the number of arrests in the province since Friday to 37.

"We saw a lot of criminals or opportunistic individuals trying to enrich themselves during this period," he said. A senior police official in Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg is located, told public broadcaster SABC: "What is happening in KwaZulu-Natal, there is a link in a way with Gauteng," Major General Tommy Mthombeni said.

Zuma was given the jail term for defying an order from the constitutional court to give evidence at an inquiry that is investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power until 2018. He denies there was widespread corruption under his leadership but has refused to cooperate with the inquiry that was set up in his final weeks in office.

Zuma has challenged his sentence in the constitutional court, partly on the grounds of his alleged frail health and the risk of catching COVID-19. That challenge will be heard on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; S.Korea reports third consecutive record-high new COVID-19 cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021