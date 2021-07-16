Left Menu

Gold prices drop Rs 73; silver cracks Rs 196

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:44 IST
Gold prices drop Rs 73; silver cracks Rs 196
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped Rs 73 to Rs 47,319 per 10 gram amid fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,392 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped Rs 196 to Rs 68,043 per kilogram from Rs 68,239 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading Rs 73 lower with fall in COMEX gold prices,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,823 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.13 per ounce.

