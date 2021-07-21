Norway scrambled jet fighters to escort Russian bombers - report

Norway has scrambled jet fighters to escort Russian strategic bombers over the Barents and Norwegian seas, Russia's TASS new agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

"Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter jets escorted Russian strategic missile carriers through parts of their route," the ministry said, adding that Russian aircraft had performed a seven-hour flight over neutral waters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)