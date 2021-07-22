Yamaha Fascino125 Hybrid scooter to be available from July-end; priced at Rs 70,000 onwards

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Thursday said its new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter model will be available in the market by the end of this month with prices starting from Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company is bringing the hybrid scooter in two variants -- disc and drum brake options.

While the disc brake version of the model will be available at a price of Rs 76,530, the drum brake version will be available at Rs 70,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), IYM said in a statement.

''The model will be available in the market by the end of July 2021,'' it added.

The new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid is equipped with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system which functions as an electric motor to give a power assist while accelerating from a stop or during uphill climbs, the company said.

The scooter is powered by a fuel-injected 125 cc engine which has a power output of 8.2 PS at 6,500 rpm.

Besides, it comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India, the company added.

