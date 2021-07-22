Insurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc rose 9% in their New York Stock Exchange Debut on Thursday, fetching a market capitalization of $6.5 billion for the insurance brokerage founded and led by industry veteran Patrick Ryan.

The stock opened at $25.60 per share, higher than the initial public offering price of $23.50 per share.

