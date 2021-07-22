Left Menu

Insurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 bln

The company on Wednesday raised $1.34 billion by pricing about 57 million shares at the midpoint of an earlier announced range of $22 to $25 each. Ryan, who also founded Aon Plc, started his namesake firm in 2010 to provide specialty products for insurance brokers and agents as well as underwriting and risk management services.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:21 IST
Insurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 bln

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc rose 9% in their New York Stock Exchange Debut on Thursday, fetching a market capitalization of $6.5 billion for the insurance brokerage founded and led by industry veteran Patrick Ryan.

The stock opened at $25.60 per share, higher than the initial public offering price of $23.50 per share. The company on Wednesday raised $1.34 billion by pricing about 57 million shares at the midpoint of an earlier announced range of $22 to $25 each.

Ryan, who also founded Aon Plc, started his namesake firm in 2010 to provide specialty products for insurance brokers and agents as well as underwriting and risk management services. The Chicago-based company has so far completed 40 acquisitions, the largest of which was the deal with wholesale insurance broker All Risks in 2020.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead book-running managers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021