Bloomsbury India partners with UK's New Frontier Publishing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:32 IST
Publishing house Bloomsbury India on Friday announced its partnership with New Frontier Publishing (NFP), a leading publisher of United Kingdom's primary school age books.

The new partnership will enable Bloomsbury India to exclusively represent the marketing and distribution of NFP titles in the Indian subcontinent, it said in a statement.

Established in Australia in 2002 with the motto ''to inspire, educate and uplift children'', NFP’s expertise is in primary school age books. Its UK list, launched in 2017, includes fiction and picture books. In 2019, NFP expanded into early years titles with its new 'Catch A Star' imprint. By 2020 NFP added almost 100 new titles to its list and endeavours to introduce international authors and illustrators to the world stage.

''New Frontier is delighted to have partnered with Bloomsbury India. Known for their high-quality children's books, they are the perfect distributor for our board books, picture books and middle grade fiction,'' said Sophia Whitfield, publishing director, NFP.

Rajiv Beri, managing director - Bloomsbury India, said that the publishing house will be marketing and distributing NFP's titles in the Indian subcontinent.

''The extremely attractive and high value list of NFP fits in very well with our strengths in this market,'' Beri said.

