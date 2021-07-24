Runaya sets up integrated aluminium dross processing unit in Odisha

An aluminum dross processing and refining unit has been established at Odisha's Jharsuguda by Runaya, one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturing start-ups.

A company official claimed that the unit at Jharsuguda is India's first integrated aluminum dross processing unit The facility established at an investment of Rs 64.43 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. This will provide an end-to-end green and sustainable solution for the recovery of aluminum from dross and processing residual waste to manufacture steel slag conditioners.

''Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of Eastern India and has enabled the growth of industries in the state. We have always endeavored to provide a hassle-free and smooth business environment for the investors in Odisha. I assure continued facilitation and support from the state government,'' Patnaik said after inaugurating the project.

Aluminum dross is a by-product of the aluminum smelting process and typically ends up in the landfill with no comprehensive solution for its disposal till now. It is estimated that the world produces about 65 million tonnes of aluminum per annum currently, which results in about 1 million tonnes of aluminum dross being produced every year. In India alone, this number stands at about 60,000 tonnes, an official said.

The aluminum dross processing and refining plant in Odisha, with a capacity to process 30,000 tonnes of aluminum dross per annum, comprehensively addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by the aluminum industry, which relates to handling, evacuation, processing and disposal of hazardous dross in an environmentally friendly manner.

Runaya has implemented an innovative and sustainable model to eliminate waste and recover metal through a patented cutting-edge technology to process the mining waste and maximize metal recovery, they said.

The depleted dross is further used to manufacture tailor-made steel slag conditioner briquettes, that have found wide acceptance in steel refining and helped the steel industry in reducing costs and improving productivity, thus contributing to the manufacture of more sustainable and "greener" steel.

By virtue of this process, Runaya claims to contribute in a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a reduction of carbon footprint for the aluminum industry. Runaya is also fully committed to ensuring global ESG standards and implementing inclusivity in all its forms, with an industry-disrupting 60 percent gender-diverse workforce.

Annanya Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Runaya said, ''Runaya aims to replace the linear economy model that the industry is currently following to pave the way for a circular economy model that is restorative. Through this pioneering technology, which ensures 100 percent utilization of waste, Runaya's new facility at Odisha is disrupting the resources industry – currently, even the best practices in the industry can only process 50 percent of waste. Runaya's breakthrough approach delivers a significant positive impact for the mining and metals industry.''

