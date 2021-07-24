2 killed after jeep rams into stationary truck
- Country:
- India
Two persons were killed and four others injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck in a village here on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Pipariya village on the Phephana-Rasra road, they said.
The total of six people injured in the incident were rushed to the district hospital, where Savita (50) and driver of the jeep, Dabbu (33), succumbed to injuries, they added.
The four injured persons were referred to Varanasi for treatment, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
- Pipariya village
- Dabbu
- Savita
- Phephana-Rasra
- jeep
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Thursday, will launch multiple projects
Adityanath to take stock of arrangements ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit
PM Modi lands in Varanasi, received by UP Guv, CM
Varanasi wants good governance not speeches: Cong's dig at PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore in Varanasi.