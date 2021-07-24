Left Menu

2 killed after jeep rams into stationary truck

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:26 IST
2 killed after jeep rams into stationary truck
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and four others injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Pipariya village on the Phephana-Rasra road, they said.

The total of six people injured in the incident were rushed to the district hospital, where Savita (50) and driver of the jeep, Dabbu (33), succumbed to injuries, they added.

The four injured persons were referred to Varanasi for treatment, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021