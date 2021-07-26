Left Menu

SATS to establish Rs 210 cr central kitchen in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:48 IST
SATS to establish Rs 210 cr central kitchen in India
  • Country:
  • India

Food solutions and gateway services provider SATS on Monday said it is setting up the first central kitchen in India with an investment of Rs 210 crore to cater to the company's growing customer base across the region.

This is SATS' first major investment in the country, which will see SATS establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary, according to a statement.

The Rs 210 crore, 14,000 sqm central kitchen, is expected to produce up to 170,000 ready-to-eat meals per day and will be operational in 2022.

The central kitchen will be located at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, where SATS has signed a deal for a 27,000 sqm plot with Bengaluru Airport City (BACL). SATS already has a long-standing relationship with Bengaluru Airport through two of its associate companies that already operate there – aviation food solutions provider Taj SATS and ground handler AISATS.

''Our Bengaluru central kitchen will enable us to cater to changing consumer palates by anticipating exciting food trends, while building on decades of culinary expertise in authentic Indian cuisines that can be scaled and exported across our network,” SATS Food Solutions India Chief Executive Officer Sagar Dighe said.

This investment is a good fit with SATS' purpose to feed and connect communities and India's push to foster innovation and skills development, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021