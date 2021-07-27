PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Just Eat Takeaway risks hostile takeover, warns activist investor https://on.ft.com/2UQqwSY - UK signals it may intervene in Cobham pursuit of Ultra https://on.ft.com/3zEn9NL

- Digital bank Starling makes first acquisition in quest for faster growth https://on.ft.com/3iQvRSb Overview

- One of Just Eat Takeaway.com's largest shareholders, Cat Rock Capital, has called for the food delivery group to take an urgent action to prop up its share price, to avoid a hostile takeover. - The UK government has signalled it may intervene in the proposed takeover of British defence group Ultra Electronics by a private-equity backed rival Cobham amid rising national security concerns.

- British digital bank Starling said on Monday it has struck a 50 million pound ($69.15 million) deal for a buy-to-let mortgage group Fleet Mortgages. ($1 = 0.7231 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

