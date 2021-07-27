Godrej Group brands give their newest member, Godrej Housing Finance, a grand Twitter welcome

On 23rd July 2021, Twitterati woke up to an exciting banter between all Godrej Group brands. Looking at the 124-year-old conglomerate and its brands have fun and host a virtual welcome party for the latest offering by Godrej Housing Finance (@GodrejHFC) was refreshing and exciting.

The bonhomie was through the roof! Through an engaging impromptu Twitter banter, Godrej Group brands created an atmosphere of a Friday soiree and engaged its massive following by introducing the offering to the world. ''We are a new digital-first brand and we wanted to reiterate our commitment to customer and employee safety through our 'Zero-touch loans' that make their home loan experience a priority,'' said Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Housing Finance.

Advertisement

The quirky banter began with the announcement of Godrej Housing Finance's latest customer-centric move through a funny campaign with leading stand-up comic, Rahul Subramanian. The video spins a hilarious take on the awkwardness people face today in social situations, given the pandemic and everyone's concerns around safety and observing social distancing. Bringing the much-needed contactless feature in the form of Godrej Housing Finance's 'Zero-touch loans' that enable home-ownership in a safer, fast, flexible, and fair manner. Sujit Patil, Vice President, and Head - Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Ltd. & Associate Companies added, ''Our Group's culture of inclusiveness has been well resonated through this banter, as the entire group welcomed our new entrant, GHF. It was a unique opportunity for all of our brands to come together. We have done this on our own handles further highlighting our own reach & the creative drive to do things differently which is embedded in our group philosophy.'' If one has missed this massive trend, don't sweat it. Let the scrolling begin through India's coolest, and probably the largest, virtual welcome party.

One can view the video featuring Rahul Subramanian here About Godrej Group Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture, and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenues of over USD 5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting ambitious aspirations. For us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. About 23 percent of the promoters' holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health, and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.

For more information on the Company, please log onto www.godrej.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004137/Godrej_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)