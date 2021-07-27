Sanofi India reports Q2 net profit at Rs 178.3 cr

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 178.3 crore for the second quarter ended in June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 789.1 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 710.5 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''On account of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility transfer to Zentiva, export sales reduced in the current period and accordingly the export sales performance for the quarter and period ended June 30, 2021, is not comparable with quarter and period ended June 30, 2020,'' Sanofi India said.