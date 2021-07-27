Assam govt issues revised COVID SOP, inter-district transport to remain suspended

Two districts of Assam will continue to remain under total containment zone due to high COVID-19 positivity rate, while the ban on inter-district movement of people will be in force in the state till further orders, according to the revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday.

Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts will remain under round-the-clock curfew, the order signed by Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, in his capacity as chairperson, state executive committee of the ASDMA, said.

In the five districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath, where the COVID-19 positivity rate is moderate, curfew will remain in force from 2 pm to 5 am.

In the remaining districts, curfew timing will be from 5 pm to 5 am, as per the new directive. All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas, eateries, takeaway of food items from restaurants and eateries, the opening of counters, showrooms of cold storages and warehouses will be closed in the two districts with high positivity rate.

The establishments will be open till 1 pm in districts with moderate positivity rate, and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in the positivity rate, the order said. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5 pm in districts showing high and moderate positivity rate, and up to 4 pm in the districts showing improvement.

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts, though the movement of goods will continue, the ASDMA directive said.

In other districts, public transport will be allowed to operate by following COVID-19 protocol. All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended, the directive added.

Public gathering remained banned in the total containment districts, and up to 10 people will be allowed to attend marriage or funeral programmes in the other areas. Previous orders, like compulsory wearing of face masks in public places, imposition of odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, and declaration of containment zones, will remain in force as per the new directive. The revised directive for both rural and urban areas will be effective from 5 am of July 28 and remain in force until further order, the ASDMA directive added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far is 5,60,019 with 5,162 people succumbing to the infection, as per National Health Mission, Assam, bulletin.

