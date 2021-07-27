Left Menu

Groupe ADP and GMR sign industrial partnership agreement

27-07-2021
Groupe ADP and GMR sign industrial partnership agreement
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

France's Groupe ADP signed an industrial partnership agreement with the GMR group on Tuesday to use each other's expertise and resources to improve services for passengers and airlines, according to a statement.

Groupe ADP had purchased 49 per cent shareholding in GMR Airports Limited (GAL) last year for Rs 10,780 crore. GAL manages airports at Delhi and Hyderabad.

The GMR group in the statement said that the industrial partnership with Groupe ADP would focus on sustainability, passenger experience, airport operations, information technology and innovation and airport services and offerings.

The partnership will also focus on design, engineering and project management, it mentioned.

