Left Menu

Bengal govt raises Rs 2,500 crore at 6.99 pc in RBI auction

It has risen by 23 basis points since mid-June and by 42 basis points since April.In the quarter ended June, the state government had raised Rs 10,500 crore through auctions of state securities and development loans.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:27 IST
Bengal govt raises Rs 2,500 crore at 6.99 pc in RBI auction
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has raised Rs 2,500 crore in state development loans at 6.99 per cent in the latest auction held by the Reserve Bank of India, official data showed. The fund raising was in a 9-year state debt paper to meet resources for developmental works.

In the June-end auction, the state was able to raise Rs 2,500 crore at a rate of 6.79 per cent.

Rating agency CARE said the cost of market borrowings for states has been ruling over 6.9 per cent since the third week of June. It has risen by 23 basis points since mid-June and by 42 basis points since April.

In the quarter ended June, the state government had raised Rs 10,500 crore through auctions of state securities and development loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021