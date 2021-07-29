Benelli drives in 502c in India tagged at Rs 4.98 lakh
With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country, Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said.The Benelli 502c comes with a twin cylinder 500cc engine which churns out 47.5 PS of peak power.
Italian superbike maker Benelli on Thursday said it has launched 502c cruiser bike in India priced at Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company has initiated bookings for the model and the deliveries are expected to begin next month.
''The 502c is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country,'' Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said.
The Benelli 502c comes with a twin cylinder 500cc engine which churns out 47.5 PS of peak power. It features a 21-litre fuel tank, 170mm of ground clearance and a fully digital console that provides all the information that a rider needs.
The bike comes with two colour options – Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black.
