With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country, Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said.The Benelli 502c comes with a twin cylinder 500cc engine which churns out 47.5 PS of peak power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:04 IST
Benelli drives in 502c in India tagged at Rs 4.98 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Italian superbike maker Benelli on Thursday said it has launched 502c cruiser bike in India priced at Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has initiated bookings for the model and the deliveries are expected to begin next month.

''The 502c is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country,'' Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said.

The Benelli 502c comes with a twin cylinder 500cc engine which churns out 47.5 PS of peak power. It features a 21-litre fuel tank, 170mm of ground clearance and a fully digital console that provides all the information that a rider needs.

The bike comes with two colour options – Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black.

