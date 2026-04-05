Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Crisis Unfolds Near Italian Coast

In a tragic turn of events near the Italian coast, two merchant vessels have recovered the bodies of two migrants while rescuing 32 survivors attempting the perilous journey to Europe from Libya. The incident unfolded over the Easter weekend, with reports that 71 others remain missing at sea.

Sources from charity groups Mediterranea Saving Humans and Sea-Watch described the distressing scene, as the survivors recounted starting their journey with 105 individuals. The Italian interior ministry has not commented, and the Coast Guard has yet to respond to inquiries about the ongoing rescue operations amid challenging Easter conditions.

Video footage from Sea-Watch reveals the desperate situation as a dozen people clung to a capsized boat, precariously saved by a nearby merchant vessel. This incident occurs as the Mediterranean turbulent weather has already stalled departures, increasing the dangers faced by those attempting to flee North Africa, with the IOM reporting 683 deaths in the region this year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)