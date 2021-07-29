Left Menu

Eight new flights to start from Jabalpur in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:19 IST
Eight new flights to start from Jabalpur in MP
  • Country:
  • India

Eight new flights will start from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to boost air connectivity of the Mahakoshal region with the rest of the country.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet on Thursday informed ''eight new flights will begin from Jabalpur on a daily basis''.

''These new flights are Mumbai-Jabalpur-Mumbai, Delhi-Jabalpur-Delhi, Indore-Jabalpur-Indore and Hyderabad-Jabalpur-Hyderabad,'' he said.

Four flights will start on August 20, while the remaining four will commence operation on August 28, Scindia's close aide and the BJP media panelist Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

He also informed that these flights will be started by the low-cost carrier Indigo.

Thanking Indigo, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said, ''Jabalpur has good traffic. It's a good commercial decision. Jabalpur needs more connectivity.'' PTI MAS MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021