1.37 cr candidates enrolled under PMKVY since launch of scheme: Govt

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that under the scheme, as on July 10, around 1.29 crore candidates are trainedoriented across the country against the target of 1.32 crore.Under PMKVY, as on July 10, 2021, 137 lakh candidates have been enrolled since the launch of the scheme covering more than 700 districts, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.Skill India Mission aims to empower the Indian youth through skill development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:40 IST
The government on Friday said that 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) as on July 10 since the launch of the scheme, covering more than 700 districts and 37 sectors. Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that under the scheme, as on July 10, around 1.29 crore candidates are trained/oriented across the country against the target of 1.32 crore.

''Under PMKVY, as on July 10, 2021, 137 lakh candidates have been enrolled since the launch of the scheme covering more than 700 districts,'' he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Skill India Mission aims to empower the Indian youth through skill development. Under the Skill India Mission, the ministry is implementing its flagship scheme PMKVY which has two components - Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

As on July 10, he said an expenditure of Rs 8,805.82 crore has been made against the budgetary allocation of Rs 10,641 crore.

Under the third phase of the PMKVY, the target is to train 8 lakh candidates across the country, he said in another reply.

