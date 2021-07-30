Left Menu

Kenya health minister says all in-person meetings suspended to contain COVID-19 spread

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:10 IST
Kenya health minister says all in-person meetings suspended to contain COVID-19 spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's health minister said on Friday the government had suspended all in-person meetings countrywide to contain the spread of COVID-19, whose spread in the country he now attributes to the Delta variant.

Mutahi Kagwe said in a televised address that the government had asked public and private sector employers to allow their workers to work from home, unless they were classified as essential services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021