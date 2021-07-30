Kenya health minister says all in-person meetings suspended to contain COVID-19 spread

Kenya's health minister said on Friday the government had suspended all in-person meetings countrywide to contain the spread of COVID-19, whose spread in the country he now attributes to the Delta variant.

Mutahi Kagwe said in a televised address that the government had asked public and private sector employers to allow their workers to work from home, unless they were classified as essential services.

