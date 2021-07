Imperial Oil posts 7% fall in quarterly profit

Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd reported a near 7% fall in second-quarter profit on Friday on a sequential basis, impacted by planned turnaround activity and weaker realized margins in the downstream.

Imperial's net income fell to C$366 million ($294.16 million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$392 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, in the previous quarter. ($1 = 1.2442 Canadian dollars)

