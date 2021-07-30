Left Menu

Sebi allows AMCs to offer instant access facility in overnight mutual fund schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:52 IST
Sebi allows AMCs to offer instant access facility in overnight mutual fund schemes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday allowed asset management companies to offer instant access facility in overnight mutual fund schemes.

Earlier, Asset Management Companies (AMCs) were allowed to offer such a facility only in liquid schemes.

Instant Access Facility (IAF) facilitates credit of redemption proceeds in the bank account of the investor on the same day of redemption request.

In a circular, Sebi said ''MFs/ AMCs can offer Instant Access Facility (IAF) only in overnight and liquid schemes of the MF''.

Also, the regulator has tweaked the framework with respect to treatment of unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts.

Sebi said the unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts that are currently allowed to be deployed only in call money market or money market instruments, can also be invested in a separate plan of only overnight, liquid and money market mutual fund schemes floated by mutual funds specifically for deployment of the unclaimed amounts.

This is subject to the condition that such schemes where the unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts are deployed will be only those overnight, liquid and money market mutual fund schemes which are placed in A-1 cell -- relatively low interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk-- of potential risk class matrix.

The regulator said the framework related to IAF will be applicable with immediate effect while those pertaining to unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts will come into effect from December 1.

In market parlance, overnight funds are debt funds that invest in overnight assets, or securities with a residual maturity of one day. Such funds invest in CBLOs (Collateralised Borrowing and Lending Obligations), overnight reverse repos, and other debt or money market securities that mature in one day.

Liquid mutual fund is a debt fund which invests in fixed-income instruments like commercial paper, government securities, treasury bills, among others, with a maturity of up to 91 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021