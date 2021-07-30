Britannia net profit drops 29 pc to Rs 387 cr in Q1

Left Menu

In light of hardship to the consumers owing to the pandemic, we were cautious on pricing but aggressive on cost efficiencies, which helped us improve our operating profit from 14.9 per cent in Q4 FY 21 to 15.1 per cent in Q1 of FY22, Berry stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:04 IST
Home-grown food company Britannia Industries on Friday reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 543 crore for the April-June period of previous fiscal. Total income during the first quarter stood at Rs 3,464 crore, compared to Rs 3,514 crore in the same period of last fiscal. Britannia MD Varun Berry said, ''Second wave of Covid-19 struck the country hard followed by lockdowns imposed by various state governments. We witnessed the evolving nature of the pandemic as well as consumer sentiment and behaviour.'' In these uncertain times, the company delivered a healthy consolidated 24-month sales growth of 25 per cent and net profit growth of 55 per cent, he added. ''On the cost front, we continued to witness an increase in the prices of palm oil and crude. In light of hardship to the consumers owing to the pandemic, we were cautious on pricing but aggressive on cost efficiencies, which helped us improve our operating profit from 14.9 per cent in Q4 FY 21 to 15.1 per cent in Q1 of FY22,'' Berry stated. The company shall go for calibrated price increases as things normalise and will continue to create and sustain an ecosystem of financial and operating efficiencies, he added.

