Share India Securities rides on "Tech Wave" - Reports PAT Growth of 154 percent in Q1 FY22 (YoY)

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Securities Limited, one of India's leading technology based financial conglomerate continued its growth trajectory, closing first quarter of FY 2021-22 with industry leading growth in both revenue and PAT. The Consolidated Revenue of the Company grew 100 per cent year on year to Rs. 154.63 Crore. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, continued to maintain its track record of consistency in performance through different market and macroeconomic cycles due its diversified business model. The consolidated profit after tax (after minority interest) grew 154 per cent YoY to Rs. 34.18 Crore.

The Company has built a credible track-record in building scale and delivering high growth consistently. Company as earlier reported is in a sweet spot and will gain advantage of cost competitiveness leading to operating leverage. PAT margin of the Company stood at 22.9 per cent as compared to 18.7 per cent in the last quarter. As per Share India's dividend distribution policy board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75. SISL is a key player in Indian derivative market segment with ~7 per cent share of option premium turnover and 3 per cent of future turnover in NSE. Share India is a pioneer when it comes to technology and has maintained its position because of constant innovation and R&D. Share India continues to develop its product portfolio and will expand its customer base along with enhancing customer experience. Most of its platforms are machine learning enabled and based on in-house technology.

Advertisement

Kamlesh Vadilal Shah, Managing Director, Share India Securities Limited said, "We once again had a substantial quarter with total revenues growing by 100 per cent (YoY) and PAT by 154 per cent (YoY). This has been possible on account of implementation of successful business strategies, strong momentum in the marketplace, a healthy balance sheet, and an outstanding team performance. Regardless of the environment, we remain focused on building the future of modern retail broking. Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals. Being a full fledged fintech financial service provider, our focus will continue to be on technology including artificial intelligence."

Sachin Gupta, CEO and Whole Time Director, Share India Securities Limited said, "Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grew at the fastest pace in Q1 FY22, with PAT Margins mounting to 22 per cent as against 18 per cent in the previous quarter. I am proud of our employees, who as 'One Share India' demonstrate resilience and commitment in delivering for our clients. This gives us confidence to maintain our revenue growth guidance to a CAGR of ~30 per cent. We are now more than ever driven by future of technology especially when it comes to retail level development. We endeavor to take technology currently available with only few participants to ground level and are heavily investing on our backend processes. Coming few quarters will be very exciting and will help establish Share India as a pioneer of industry."

NBFC: * Loan book at Rs. 108 Cr (FY21 Rs. 78 Cr)

* Strong ground network led to minimal credit cost due to COVID outbreak Share India Securities Limited is one of India's leading tech based financial service provider. The company Leverages on the artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading and offers customized capital market solutions to its clients. SISL has ~3 per cent market share in cash market, ~3 per cent market share in futures and ~7 per cent market share in options on basis of turnover.

SISL via its subsidiaries is also present in NBFC business, insurance broking, merchant banking, portfolio management and mutual funds distribution. SISL is powered with 1,500 employees, has been in operations since last 27 years and has a nationwide reach with its 729+ AP/branches present across 18 major states of India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)