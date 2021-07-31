Left Menu

CIL board approves increase in coal evacuation facility charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:21 IST
CIL board approves increase in coal evacuation facility charges
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to increase the coal evacuation facility charges.

The board has also approved subsuming rapid loading charges with evacuation facility charges with effect from Sunday, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing.

''Coal India Ltd board has approved...evacuation facility charges be enhanced to Rs 60 per tonne with effect from 1st August, 2021,'' the filing said.

The boards of CIL arms have been authorised to determine the evacuation facility charges to be charged from the consumers with the provision of annual review with effect from August 1, it said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The maharatna firm is eyeing one billion tonne coal output by 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021