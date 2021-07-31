4 killed after car hits divider in Rajasthan's Tonk district

Four people were killed and one injured after their car hit a divider in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Five friends were going to Udaipur from Bharatpur when the incident occurred near Saroli area of Tonk late on Friday night. The injured have been admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Hemant Agarwal, Diwakar Sharma, Arihant Jai, and Krishna Saini, all aged 20-22 years, the police said.

