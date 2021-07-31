4 killed after car hits divider in Rajasthan's Tonk district
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people were killed and one injured after their car hit a divider in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.
Five friends were going to Udaipur from Bharatpur when the incident occurred near Saroli area of Tonk late on Friday night. The injured have been admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur, they said.
Advertisement
The deceased have been identified as Hemant Agarwal, Diwakar Sharma, Arihant Jai, and Krishna Saini, all aged 20-22 years, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tonk
- Saroli
- Bharatpur
- Udaipur
- Rajasthan
- Krishna Saini
- Diwakar Sharma
- Hemant Agarwal
- Jaipur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanitation worker clears Rajasthan Administrative Service exam in a tale of grit & determination
Covid: 35 new cases in Rajasthan
Rajasthan farmer’s 3 daughters crack RAS, 2 already serving as government officers
Rajasthan: SDO transferred after scuffle with locals; 16 booked, 1 held for attacking him
Rajasthan govt to give Rs 1,000 monthly grant to agri power consumers