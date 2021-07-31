3 killed in truck-bus collision Haryana's Panipat

Three people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus in Haryana's Panipat district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at around 6:15 am near Khadi Ashram on the national highway, they said.

The truck hit the bus from behind when it stopped to drop off some passengers.

The bus, carrying mainly laborers, was on its way to Patiala in Punjab from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The deceased, including an 18-year-old woman, were residents of Uttar Pradesh, said police, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Of the 12 injured, eight were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, said police.

