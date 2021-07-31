Left Menu

3 killed in truck-bus collision Haryana's Panipat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 18:11 IST
3 killed in truck-bus collision Haryana's Panipat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus in Haryana's Panipat district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at around 6:15 am near Khadi Ashram on the national highway, they said.

The truck hit the bus from behind when it stopped to drop off some passengers.

The bus, carrying mainly laborers, was on its way to Patiala in Punjab from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The deceased, including an 18-year-old woman, were residents of Uttar Pradesh, said police, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Of the 12 injured, eight were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021