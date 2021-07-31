Left Menu

SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:23 IST
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will launch 16 new flights, including direct services connecting Bhavnagar with the national capital, Mumbai and Surat.

The budget carrier will also start 10 more flights that will connect Gwalior with Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer) with Mumbai, Belagavi with Delhi and Vishakhapatnam with Bengaluru, besides adding an additional frequency on the Delhi-Jammu sector.

In a statement, the airline said it would launch 16 new flights, including adding Bhavnagar (Gujarat) to its domestic network.

Direct flights connecting Bhavnagar with Delhi, Mumbai and Surat will start from August 20.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, said the airline is well aligned and fully committed to aid the recovery of air travel and realise India's dream of having a strong, stable and progressive aviation market by constantly adding new routes and destinations.

It operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s and freighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021