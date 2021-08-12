Left Menu

Cineworld considering U.S. listing of itself or partial listing of Regal

The company, saddled with a net debt of $8.44 billion as of the end of June, had to close all its cinemas at one point last year, leaving thousands of people out of work, as it took drastic measures to preserve cash to get through the crisis. Almost all its cinemas were open as of June.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:09 IST
Cineworld considering U.S. listing of itself or partial listing of Regal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Cineworld said on Thursday it was considering a listing of itself or a partial listing of its movie chain Regal on Wall Street, seeking to boost its liquidity at a time when it is burning through tens of millions of dollars every month.

"U.S. equity capital markets are the largest and most liquid in the world and include a large number of publicly listed cinema companies including peer group companies," the world's second-largest cinema chain after AMC said in its first-half results statement. The lion's share of London-listed Cineworld's revenue comes from the United States since its purchase of Regal in 2018.

Cineworld's pretax losses for the first half ended June narrowed to $576.4 million from $1.64 billion last year, and the company expects business to improve as vaccination programs roll out and as restrictions ease further in the second half of 2021. The company, saddled with net debt of $8.44 billion as of the end of June, had to close all its cinemas at one point last year, leaving thousands of people out of work, as it took drastic measures to preserve cash to get through the crisis. Almost all its cinemas were open as of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021